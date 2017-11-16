Baltimore police detective critically injured from shot in the head

Story highlights Detective is on life support, police and hospital officials say

FBI offering $64,000 reward for information leading to suspect's arrest

(CNN) A Baltimore police detective is in critical condition after a gunman shot him in the head, Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

The detective, an 18-year veteran with the Baltimore Police Department, was investigating a killing Wednesday afternoon in west Baltimore when he approached a man who later shot him in the head, Davis said.

The detective was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center, where he was on life support in the intensive care unit, police and hospital officials said Wednesday night.

Thomas Scalea, head of the hospital's trauma center, said his staff is doing everything it can "to keep him stabilized and to take care of the injury to his brain."

In a tweet, police asked the community to "say an extra prayer for the officer and the officer's family."

