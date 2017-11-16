Breaking News

2017 In Review Fast Facts

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

Photos: People we've lost in 2017
Longtime gossip columnist Liz Smith, who started her column at the New York Daily News in 1976, died on Sunday, November 12, according to the newspaper. She was 94. Known affectionately as the "the Grand Dame of Dish," Smith's legendary work included a chronicle of Donald and Ivana Trump's divorce, which made front-page news.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay, a two-time winner of the Cy Young Award, died in a plane crash on Tuesday, November 7, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida. Halladay was 40.
Former NASA astronaut Dick Gordon, the command module pilot on the second lunar landing mission, died on Monday, November 6. He was 88. Gordon spent more than 316 hours in space over two missions.
Former NASA astronaut Dick Gordon, the command module pilot on the second lunar landing mission, died on Monday, November 6. He was 88. Gordon spent more than 316 hours in space over two missions.
Antoine "Fats" Domino, a titan of early rock 'n' roll whose piano-based hits -- such as "Ain't That a Shame," "Blueberry Hill" and "Blue Monday" -- influenced artists including Paul McCartney and Randy Newman, died on October 24. He was 89.
Robert Guillaume, best known for his lead role in the TV series "Benson" and as the voice of Rafiki in "The Lion King," died October 24 after a battle with prostate cancer, according to his wife, Donna. He was 89.
Fashion designer and popular "Project Runway" contestant Mychael Knight died October 17 outside Atlanta, family spokesman Jerris Madison told CNN. Knight was 39. No cause of death was released.
Hall of Fame football quarterback Y.A. Tittle died October 8 at the age of 90. Tittle made the Pro Bowl seven times over his 17-year career, and he was the NFL's MVP in 1963. In this photo, Tittle squats on the field after being hit hard during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1964. This became an iconic photograph that helped cement Tittle's name in football history.
Rock legend Tom Petty died October 2 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, according to Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty was 66.
Monty Hall, best known as the cheerful and friendly host of the game show "Let's Make a Deal," died September 30 in Los Angeles, his daughter Sharon Hall said. He was 96.
Hugh Hefner -- the silk-robed Casanova whose Playboy magazine popularized the term "centerfold," glamorized an urbane bachelor lifestyle and helped spur the sexual revolution of the 1960s -- died September 27 at the age of 91, the magazine said.
Singer Charles Bradley, who was known as the "Screaming Eagle of Soul" because of his raspy voice and stirring performances, died September 23 at the age of 68.
Former boxing champion Jake LaMotta, right, died September 19 at the age of 95. LaMotta was played by Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning movie "Raging Bull."
Longtime character actor Harry Dean Stanton died September 15 at the age of 91, according to his agent, John S. Kelly. Stanton, whose gaunt, worn looks were more recognizable to many than his name, appeared in more than 100 movies and 50 TV shows, including "Alien," "Repo Man," "Paris, Texas" and "Pretty in Pink."
Troy Gentry, of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, died following a helicopter crash in New Jersey on September 8, according to a statement posted on the group's official site. He was 50.
Jay Thomas, a comic and character actor whose credits include roles on "Cheers" and "Murphy Brown," died of cancer, his publicist said on August 24. Thomas was 69.
Jerry Lewis, the slapstick-loving comedian, innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser, died August 20 after a brief illness. He was 91.
Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who broke barriers in the 1960s and became one of the first African-Americans to perform at white clubs, died on August 19. He was 84.
Glen Campbell, the upbeat guitarist from Delight, Arkansas, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and television for decades, died August 8 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, his family announced on Facebook. The six-time Grammy Award winner was 81.
Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, died at his home in Kentucky on July 27. He was 73. Shepard authored more than 40 plays, winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979 for his play "Buried Child," which explored the breakdown of the traditional American family. Shepard also received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of pilot Chuck Yeager in the 1983 astronaut drama "The Right Stuff."
June Foray, the iconic voice of Rocky and Natasha in the popular and memorable "Rocky and Bullwinkle Show," died July 26. She was 99. Foray also was the voice of Nell in "Dudley Do-Right," Granny in the "Tweety and Sylvester" cartoons and Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
John Heard, a character actor best known as the father in the "Home Alone" movies, died July 21, according to the medical examiner's office in Santa Clara County, California. It said the actor was 71, but other reports listed his age as 72.
Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, was found dead on July 20, according to a spokesman for the LA County Coroner. Bennington was 41. Authorities said they were treating the case as a possible suicide.
Actor Martin Landau, who starred in the 1960s television show "Mission Impossible" and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lugosi in the movie "Ed Wood," died July 15 following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said. Landau was 89.
Stephen Furst, the actor who played Flounder in the 1978 movie "Animal House," died at age 63, his son Nathan Furst told CNN on June 17.
Adam West, star of the popular and campy 1960s "Batman" TV show, died June 9 after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement. He was 88.
Frank Deford, a renowned sportswriter and commentator, died May 28 at the age of 78. Here, Deford holds the final front page of The National Sports Daily when it folded in 1991. Deford was well known for his NPR commentaries as well as his decades-long career at Sports Illustrated.
Gregg Allman, the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band who overcame family tragedy, drug addiction and health problems to become a grizzled elder statesman for the blues music he loved, died May 27. He was 69.
Former US Sen. Jim Bunning, the only National Baseball Hall of Fame member ever to serve in Congress, died May 26 at the age of 85.
Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, died May 26 at age 89. Brzezinski is seen here at right talking with Israeli Prime Minister Menahem Begin in 1978.
Roger Moore, the actor famous for portraying James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, died May 23 after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.
Roger Ailes, who transformed cable news and then American politics by building the Fox News Channel into a ratings powerhouse, died May 18. He was 77.
Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died May 17. Cornell, 52, was in Detroit performing with Soundgarden, which had embarked on a US tour in April. Cornell hanged himself, according to a statement from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.
Powers Boothe, known for his roles in "Sin City," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," and "Deadwood," died May 14. The Emmy-winning actor was 68.
American bobsledder Steven Holcomb, who piloted a four-man team to Olympic gold in 2010, died on May 6. The 37-year-old was found in his room at the US training center in Lake Placid, New York. No cause of death was given.
Veteran Indian actor Vinod Khanna died May 4 at the age of 70. Khanna, who had been dubbed Bollywood's "original heartthrob," reportedly battled cancer for several years.
Filmmaker Jonathan Demme, whose Oscar-winning thriller "The Silence of the Lambs" terrified audiences, died April 26 at the age of 73. Here, Demme works on the "Silence of the Lambs" set with actor Anthony Hopkins in 1991. Demme's other films include "Philadelphia," "Married to the Mob" and a remake of "The Manchurian Candidate."
Actress Erin Moran, best known as kid sister Joanie Cunningham on the TV show "Happy Days," was found dead on April 22. She was 56. Moran likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, officials said.
Comedian Charlie Murphy died April 12 after a battle with leukemia, according to his publicist Domenick Nati. He was 57. Murphy rose to fame for his work on the popular "Chapelle's Show," where he was a co-star and writer.
John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist and founder of the eponymous J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home on April 11, police said. He was 71.
Comedian and actor Don Rickles died at his home in Los Angeles on April 6, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin. Rickles was 90.
Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who was also a deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, died March 21 after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66. McGuinness became Sinn Fein's chief negotiator during the Northern Ireland peace process, working with US President Bill Clinton on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Jimmy Breslin, the prolific Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and champion of New York City's working class, died March 19 at the age of 88. Breslin's death was reported by his longtime employer, the New York Daily News.
Chuck Berry, a music pioneer often called "the Father of Rock 'n' Roll," died March 18 at his home outside St. Louis, his verified Facebook page said. He was 90. Berry wrote and recorded the rock standards "Johnny B. Goode" and "Sweet Little Sixteen."
Derek Walcott, the Caribbean poet and playwright who won the 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature, died March 17, according to the Nobel Prize website. He was 87.
Joni Sledge, a founding member of the R&B vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix on March 10, publicist Biff Warren told CNN. She was 60 years old. The cause of death was unknown.
Robert Osborne, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6. He was 84.
Judge Joseph Wapner, from the popular reality television program "The People's Court," died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "Twister," "Aliens" and "Titanic," died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61. Paxton died "due to complications from surgery," a statement said.
Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and '70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as "Cold Sweat," "Sex Machine" and "Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud." The drum break in the song "Funky Drummer" has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show, "Moonlighting," died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
Actor Richard Hatch, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
John Hurt, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in "Midnight Express" and "The Elephant Man," died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring's top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
Veteran war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
Alfonso Wong, the creator of Asia's iconic "Old Master Q" comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
(CNN)Here is a look back at the events of 2017.

Notable US Events:
January 6 - A declassified report is released in which the US intelligence community concludes that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Hillary Clinton and helping Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
January 6 - According to authorities, Esteban Santiago opens fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, in Florida, killing five people and wounding six others. In late January, Santiago pleads "not guilty" to a 22 federal count indictment.
January 20 - Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
    January 25 - The Dow hits the 20,000 mark for the first time in history.
    January 27 - President Trump signs an executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days. The action prompts thousands of people to protest across the country the next day.
    January 30 - A $722 million class action lawsuit is filed against the EPA on behalf of more than 1,700 residents impacted by the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.
    January 30 - Washington state's attorney general files a lawsuit in federal court, challenging the constitutionality of key provisions of Trump's immigration executive order.
    February 3 - US District Court Judge James Robart, in Seattle, blocks President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
    February 8 - After 30 hours of debate, the US Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney general by a 52-47 vote.
    March 20 - During a hearing on Capitol Hill, FBI Director James Comey confirms the FBI is investigating links between Russia and members of the Trump campaign, and whether there's been any collusion. In a tweet before Comey's testimony, Trump says no collusion took place.
    March 28 - A federal judge approves a $87 million settlement, in which the state of Michigan agrees to replace lead or galvanized steel water lines in the City of Flint. The state will cover the cost of replacing water lines -- the pipes that connect household plumbing to the main distribution pipe running beneath the street -- for at least 18,000 Flint households by 2020. The state must also set aside an additional $10 million in federal funds in case replacements cost more than expected.
    April 6 - The United States launches a military strike on a Syrian government airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians earlier in the week.
    April 7 - The Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch, a conservative judge, to the Supreme Court of the United States with a vote of 54-45, mostly along party lines. Only three Democrats: Sens. Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly, sided with the GOP majority.
    April 19 - Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison, is found hanged in his prison cell at 3:05 am. He is pronounced dead at 4:07 am, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction. The following day, Massachusetts chief medical examiner concludes Hernandez's manner of death is suicide.
    May 3 - FBI Director Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He testifies Russia is actively involved in trying to influence US politics and he defends his decision to announce eleven days before election day, the FBI was reviewing additional emails from Hillary Clinton.
    May 9 - President Trump fires FBI Director Comey, citing a memo by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which recommended Comey's firing and criticized Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation.
    June 14 - The Michigan Attorney General's office announces that several state officials have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a Legionnaires' outbreak that killed 12 people during the Flint water crisis.
    June 17 - Bill Cosby's aggravated indecent assault case ends in a mistrial after a Pennsylvania jury of seven men and five women are unable to come to a unanimous decision. Prosecutors immediately announce they will retry the case.
    June 21 - During a Senate hearing, a Department of Homeland Security official says that hackers linked to the Russian government targeted voting systems in as many as 21 US states.
    August 12 - One person is killed and 19 are hurt when a speeding car slams into a throng of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups take place. Separately, two Virginia State Patrol troopers monitoring the rally are killed in a helicopter crash. James Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, accused of driving the car in the attack, is later charged with second-degree murder, several counts of malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.
    August 21 - The first total solar eclipse to cross the United States from coast to coast in 99 years takes place.
    August 25 - Hurricane Harvey makes landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas. Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
    August 30 - After retreating from the Houston area back to the Gulf of Mexico, Harvey slowly moves northeast and hits Louisiana. The death toll from Harvey is at least 82 people. Harvey dumped an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period, according to WeatherBell, and also set a record for the most rainfall ever from a tropical cyclone in the continental US, at 51 inches of rain.
    September 6-8 - Packing winds up to 185 mph, Hurricane Irma makes landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda as a Category 5 storm. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded. Irma kills at least 38 people, and devastates many of the Caribbean islands.
    September 10 - The Florida Keys take a direct hit from Hurricane Irma as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. FEMA initially estimates that 25% of houses on the island chain are destroyed, and 65% have major damage. Irma moves on to hit Marco Island as a Category 3 storm, then travels up the Gulf of Mexico to pummel Naples, Florida and to Jacksonville, Florida where it causes the worst flooding the city has seen in nearly a century. The death toll from Irma in the US is at least 61 people.
    September 20 - Hurricane Maria makes landfall near Yabucoa in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane. It is the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years. The energy grid is heavily damaged, with an island-wide power outage. The death toll from Maria is at least 55 people in Puerto Rico.
    October 1 - O. J. Simpson is released on parole from a Nevada prison, after serving nine years on charges including kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
    October 1 - In Las Vegas, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, opens fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring almost 500. Officials say the gunshots last between 10 and 15 minutes. Officers breach Paddock's hotel room to find him dead. Authorities say Paddock killed himself and that he acted alone. The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    October 4 - In a memo to all federal prosecutors, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that a 1964 federal civil rights law does not protect transgender workers from employment discrimination and the department will take this new position in all "pending and future matters."
    October 5 - The New York Times releases a story detailing three decades' worth of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact accusations by numerous women, including actress Ashley Judd, against movie titan Harvey Weinstein. The piece also mentions at least eight settlements Weinstein had reached with his accusers through the years. Following the release of the story, Weinstein is fired from the Weinstein Company. In the weeks that follow, dozens more women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, would make similar claims. Weinstein's representative responded, in part, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
    October 16 - Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy in Afghanistan in 2009. The US Army sergeant was subsequently captured and held by the Taliban until May 2014. At his sentencing, he receives a dishonorable discharge from the US Army. The military judge also rules that Bergdahl will be required to pay a $1,000 fine from his salary for the next 10 months.
    October 31 - Eight people are killed and almost a dozen injured when a 29-year-old man in a rented pickup truck drives down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center in New York. The suspect is identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an Uzbek national who has been living in the US since 2010. Authorities find a note near the truck used in the incident, claiming the attack was made in the name of ISIS, a senior law enforcement official said. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio calls it an act of terror.
    November 5 - A gunman opens fire on a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas killing 26, including and an unborn child, and wounding 20 others. According to authorities, the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pursued by two local residents.
    Notable International Events:
    January 1 -     A gunman opens fire at a nightclub in Istanbul, killing 39 people and injuring dozens more. Police arrest the suspect, Abdulgadir Masharipov from Uzbekistan, soon after the shooting.
    January 10 - Two bombings target a van carrying administrative staffers of the Afghan parliament in the capital of Kabul, killing at least 31 people and injuring others. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blasts.
    January 17 - A Nigerian fighter jet mistakenly bombs a camp for the internally displaced during an operation against Boko Haram militants. The humanitarian aid group Doctors Without Borders says "about 90" people were killed at the camp in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno.
    January 18 - An avalanche, that followed a series of earthquakes, buries a hotel in central Italy, killing 29 people.
    January 29 - A gunman opens fire at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center, killing six people. Canadian authorities arrest Alexandre Bissonnette, a student from Quebec City and charg him with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.
    February 16 - At least 88 people are killed in a suicide attack at Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the southern city of Sehwan in Sindh province. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.
    March 8 - Forty people -- mostly teenage girls -- are killed after a fire tears through a youth home in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala.
    March 11 - At least 113 people are killed by a landslide at a massive landfill outside Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
    March 17 - A US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul kills more than 100 civilians.
    March 22 - Four people are killed and scores injured when a British man plows a car through crowds in central London before attempting to storm the Houses of Parliament in what police believe was an act of Islamist-inspired terrorism. Police later name the attacker as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.
    March 24 - Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is freed after a six-year detention following his overthrow during the Arab Spring.
    March 31 - Torrential rains cause three rivers surrounding the southern city of Mocoa, Colombia to overflow, -- sending a torrent of mud and debris surging through the city. At least 293 people are killed due to the mudslides.
    April 3 - Thirteen people are killed and dozens more injured when a suicide bomber detonates explosives on the St. Petersburg, Russia, metro system. Russian officials say the bomber was Akbarjon Djalilov, 22, a Russian national born in the central Asian Republic of Kyrgyzstan.
    April 4 - A suspected chemical attack in northwestern Syria, kills at least 89 people. Activists say the Syrian regime is responsible for the killings.
    April 7 - At least four people are killed when a truck drives into pedestrians on a busy street in the center of Stockholm, Sweden, before crashing into a department store. The attacker, Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan, admitted to carrying out a "terrorist crime," his lawyer says.
    April 9 - A bomb rips through a Palm Sunday service at St. George's Church in the northern city of Tanta, Egypt, killing at least 27 people and wounding 78 others. Not long afterward, at least 22 people are killed and 41 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack outside St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria. ISIS later claims responsibility for the bombings. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi says a three-month state of emergency will be declared, after legal and constitutional measures have been completed.
    April 15 - At least 126 people are killed during a bomb attack targeting evacuees leaving besieged Syrian towns. The blast strikes buses of people leaving their towns as part of a rebel-regime swap.
    May - Heavy flooding in Sri Lanka kills at least 194 people.
    May 31 - At least 150 people are killed by a suicide bomb that explodes during rush hour traffic in the Kabul diplomatic quarter, near Afghanistan's presidential palace.
    June 2 - Thirty-seven people are killed in a botched robbery at a Manila casino after suspected gunman, 42-year-old Philippines national, Jessie Carlos fires shots from an assault rifle and sets fire to gambling tables.
    June 3 - Eight people are killed and dozens injured when three men -- later shot by police -- ram pedestrians at London Bridge and randomly stab people at Borough Market. UK counterterrorism sources tell CNN the ringleader of the attack was part of an extremist group in the UK supportive of ISIS.
    June 14 - At least 80 people are killed or missing and presumed killed when a fire tears through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in London.
    June 19 - Just after midnight, a van plows into a group of pedestrians who had attended late-night prayers at London's Finsbury Park Mosque, killing one man and injuring 11 people. The driver, Darren Osborne, is arrested at the scene for attempted murder and further held on suspicion of terrorism offenses. Osborne is later charged with terrorism-related murder.
    August 14 - A mudslide, sparked by heavy rains and flooding, kills at least 500 people in Sierra Leone.
    August 16-18 - At least 13 people are killed and about 100 are injured on August 17th after a van plows through a crowd of people in a popular tourist district in Barcelona, Spain. On August 18th, in Cambrils, a coastal city around 100 kilometers from Barcelona, five attackers drive an Audi A3 into several pedestrians, killing one. The attackers are shot and killed by police. A house explosion on August 16th, in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, is also believed to be connected to the attacks. ISIS media wing said the attackers were "soldiers of the Islamic State," but stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility for the attacks or providing evidence for their claims.
    September 15 - A rush hour blast caused by an improvised explosive device on a London Underground train at Parsons Green station injures at least 30 people in what police call a terrorist incident.
    September 19 - A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City and surrounding states, killing more than 286 people.
    September 30-October 1 - On September 30 in Edmonton, Canada, a man purposely strikes a police officer with a white Chevrolet Malibu before jumping out of the vehicle, stabbing the officer several times with a knife and fleeing on foot. Just before midnight that same day, a police officer stops a U-Haul truck at a checkpoint and recognizes the driver's name as similar to that of the Chevrolet's registered owner. The U-Haul truck then speeds off towards downtown Edmonton. During the chase, the truck deliberately attempts to hit pedestrians in crosswalks and alleys. Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, a Somali refugee, is later charged with five counts of attempted murder.
    October 1 - Almost 900 people are injured when Spanish national police crack down on Catalonia's disputed independence referendum, raiding polling stations and firing rubber bullets in a concerted attempt to deny the vote legitimacy.
    October 14 - At least 300 people are confirmed dead after a double car bombing in Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in Somalia's modern history.
    Awards and Winners:
    January 8 -     The Golden Globes are presented.
    January 9 - The College Football Playoff National Championship takes place.
    January 16-January 29 - The Australian Open is played.
    January 29 - The Screen Actors Guild Awards are presented.
    February 5 - Super Bowl 51 is played in Houston.
    February 11 - The NAACP Image Awards are presented.
    February 12 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are presented.
    February 26 - The 59th Daytona 500 is run.
    February 26 - The 89th Annual Academy Awards are presented.
    March 14-April 3 - The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament takes place. The North Carolina Tar Heels defeat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 in the national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
    April 3-9 - The 81st Masters Tournament is played in Augusta, Georgia. Spain's Sergio Garcia defeats Englishman Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff.
    April 10 - The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.
    April 17 - The 121st Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya in the men's division and Edna Kiplagat of Kenya in the women's division.
    May 6 - Always Dreaming wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby.
    May 22-June 11 - The French Open is played. Jelena Ostapenko defeats Simona Halep to become the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933. Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka, becoming the first man to win the same grand slam ten times.
    May 28 - Takuma Sato of Japan wins the 101st running of the Indy 500.
    June 11 - The 71st Annual Tony Awards are presented.
    June 12-18 - The 117th US Open takes place in Erin, Wisconsin. Brooks Koepka of the United States wins, capturing his first major title.
    June 11 - The Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup.
    June 12 - NBA Finals - The Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the best of seven series, 4 games to one.
    July 1-23 - The 104th Tour de France takes place. Chris Froome of Britain wins for the third year in a row, and for the fourth time overall.
    July 16-23 - The 146th British Open takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. American Jordan Spieth wins the tournament.
    September 17 - The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are presented.
    August 28-September 10 - The US Open (tennis) is played. Sloan Stephens defeats Madison Keys to win the women's singles title. Rafael Nadal defeats Kevin Anderson to win the men's singles title.
    October 2-9 - The winners of the Nobel Prizes are announced.
    November 1 - The Houston Astros win their first World Series in the franchise's history, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
    Notable Deaths in 2017:
    Nat Hentoff - January 7
    Miguel Ferrer - January 19
    Lee O'Denat - January 23
    Butch Trucks - January 24
    John Hurt - January 25
    Mary Tyler Moore - January 25
    Mike Connors - January 26
    Richard Hatch - February 7
    Mike Ilitch - February 10
    Al Jarreau - February 12
    Bill Paxton - February 25
    Joseph Wapner - February 26
    Robert Osborne - March 6
    Joni Sledge - March 10
    Chuck Berry - March 18
    Jimmy Breslin - March 19
    Chuck Barris - March 21
    Don Rickles - April 6
    John Warren Geils Jr. - April 11
    Dorothy Mengering - April 11
    Charlie Murphy - April 12
    Dan Rooney - April 13
    Erin Moran - April 22
    Robert M. Pirsig - April 24
    Jonathan Demme - April 26
    Powers Boothe - May 14
    Roger Ailes - May 18
    Chris Cornell - May 18
    Roger Moore - May 23
    Gregg Allman - May 27
    Adam West - June 9
    Michael Bond - June 27
    Michael Nyqvist - June 27
    Liu Xiaobo - July 13
    Martin Landau - July 15
    Maryam Mirzakhani - July 14
    George A. Romero - July 16
    Chester Bennington - July 20
    John Heard - July 21
    Sam Shepard - July 27
    Haruo Nakajima - August 7
    Glen Campbell - August 8
    Arthur Finkelstein - August 18
    Dick Gregory - August 19
    Jerry Lewis - August 20
    Troy Gentry - September 8
    Edith Windsor - September 12
    Frank Vincent - September 13
    Harry Dean Stanton - September 15
    Bernie Casey - September 19
    Jake LaMotta - September 19
    Hugh Hefner - September 27
    Monty Hall - September 30
    Tom Petty - October 2
    Fats Domino - October 24
    Robert Guillaume - October 24
    Roy Halladay - November 7
    Liz Smith - November 12