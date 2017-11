Olympic ban possible as doping body labels Russia still 'non-compliant'

Story highlights Doping body upholds label of non-compliance of Russian body

Decision to keep the label moves committee one closer to banning Russian athletes from Winter Olympics

(CNN) Russia is a step closer to facing a possible ban of its athletes from the Winter Olympics in South Korea after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) upheld its decision that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) remains non-compliant.

WADA tweeted its ruling following a foundation board meeting in Seoul on Thursday, less than three months before the opening ceremony of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang in February.

The tweet read, "WADA Foundation Board approves the recommendation by the Independent Compliance Review Committee that RUSADA remain non-compliant."

Russia's anti-doping agency was initially deemed non-compliant after the 2016 publication of the McLaren report , commissioned by WADA, which found the Russian state conspired with athletes and sporting officials to undertake a doping program that was unprecedented in its scale and ambition.

Russia's ministry for sport has repeatedly denied the report's findings.

Read More