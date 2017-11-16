Breaking News

Trump set to pardon ... a turkey

By Kate Bennett, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 4:50 PM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

Making a few jokes, President Barack Obama laughs with his daughters, Malia and Sasha, before &quot;pardoning&quot; Abe, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 25, 2015.
Making a few jokes, President Barack Obama laughs with his daughters, Malia and Sasha, before "pardoning" Abe, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 25, 2015.
Obama and daughters applaud the national Thanksgiving turkey, named Cheese, during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Grand Foyer of the White House on November 26, 2014, in Washington. At left are Cole Cooper, who raised the turkey, and his father, Gary Cooper, chairman of the National Turkey Federation.
Obama and daughters applaud the national Thanksgiving turkey, named Cheese, during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Grand Foyer of the White House on November 26, 2014, in Washington. At left are Cole Cooper, who raised the turkey, and his father, Gary Cooper, chairman of the National Turkey Federation.
The national Thanksgiving turkey Cheese is seen in front of Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in 2014.
The national Thanksgiving turkey Cheese is seen in front of Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in 2014.
Obama waves after pardoning the 2013 national Thanksgiving turkey, Popcorn, with daughters Sasha and Malia and National Turkey Federation Chairman John Burkel.
Obama waves after pardoning the 2013 national Thanksgiving turkey, Popcorn, with daughters Sasha and Malia and National Turkey Federation Chairman John Burkel.
Obama gestures with Sasha and Malia in the Rose Garden of the White House during the 2012 Thanksgiving turkey pardoning. National Turkey Federation Chairman Steve Willardsen holds one of two turkeys pardoned that year. Cobbler and Gobbler were raised by Craig and Nancy Miller in Rockingham County, Virginia. The turkeys spent the rest of the holiday season at George Washington&#39;s Mount Vernon estate.
Obama gestures with Sasha and Malia in the Rose Garden of the White House during the 2012 Thanksgiving turkey pardoning. National Turkey Federation Chairman Steve Willardsen holds one of two turkeys pardoned that year. Cobbler and Gobbler were raised by Craig and Nancy Miller in Rockingham County, Virginia. The turkeys spent the rest of the holiday season at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate.
Obama is flanked by his Sasha and Malia after pardoning Liberty, a 45-pound turkey, at the North Portico of the White House on November 23, 2011.
Obama is flanked by his Sasha and Malia after pardoning Liberty, a 45-pound turkey, at the North Portico of the White House on November 23, 2011.
Obama and National Turkey Federation Chairman Walter Pelletier pet a turkey named Courage during the pardoning ceremony in 2009. Afterward, the turkey from Princeton, North Carolina, along with a backup named Carolina, flew to Disneyland to take part in the theme park&#39;s annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
Obama and National Turkey Federation Chairman Walter Pelletier pet a turkey named Courage during the pardoning ceremony in 2009. Afterward, the turkey from Princeton, North Carolina, along with a backup named Carolina, flew to Disneyland to take part in the theme park's annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
Obama waves his hand as he pardons Courage during the 2009 ceremony .
Obama waves his hand as he pardons Courage during the 2009 ceremony .
Obama&#39;s daughter Sasha pets &quot;Courage&quot; during the 2009 pardoning ceremony.
Obama's daughter Sasha pets "Courage" during the 2009 pardoning ceremony.
U.S. President George W. Bush, center, stands with the Hill family, who raised Pumpkin, during the turkey pardoning ceremony in 2008 in the Rose Garden of the White House.
U.S. President George W. Bush, center, stands with the Hill family, who raised Pumpkin, during the turkey pardoning ceremony in 2008 in the Rose Garden of the White House.
Bush pets May, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during the pardoning ceremony in 2007.
Bush pets May, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during the pardoning ceremony in 2007.
Bush pardons Biscuits as National Turkey Federation Chairman John O&#39;Carroll, left, looks on in the 2004 pardoning. Biscuits and his alternate, Gravy, went on to a petting zoo in Virginia.
Bush pardons Biscuits as National Turkey Federation Chairman John O'Carroll, left, looks on in the 2004 pardoning. Biscuits and his alternate, Gravy, went on to a petting zoo in Virginia.
President George H.W. Bush participates in the presentation and pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey in the Rose Garden in 1990.
President George H.W. Bush participates in the presentation and pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey in the Rose Garden in 1990.
President Ronald Reagan is pictured during the presentation of the national Thanksgiving turkey from National Turkey Federation President William Prestage and Executive Vice President Lew Walts in the Rose Garden on November 23, 1982.
President Ronald Reagan is pictured during the presentation of the national Thanksgiving turkey from National Turkey Federation President William Prestage and Executive Vice President Lew Walts in the Rose Garden on November 23, 1982.
The national Thanksgiving turkey flaps its wings, startling President Reagan and other guests during the 1987 pardoning ceremony.
The national Thanksgiving turkey flaps its wings, startling President Reagan and other guests during the 1987 pardoning ceremony.
First lady Rosalynn Carter and daughter Amy did the honors in pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey in 1978.
First lady Rosalynn Carter and daughter Amy did the honors in pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey in 1978.
President Gerald R. Ford is presented with one lucky Thanksgiving turkey -- and another not so lucky -- by the National Turkey Federation in 1975. The turkey was presented by Marvin DeWitt of Zeeland, Michigan. According to the White House memo, it was the first time that the president, the turkey, and the presenter were all from the same state. Other Michiganders at the ceremony were Sen. Robert P. Griffin and Rep. Guy Vander Jagt.
President Gerald R. Ford is presented with one lucky Thanksgiving turkey -- and another not so lucky -- by the National Turkey Federation in 1975. The turkey was presented by Marvin DeWitt of Zeeland, Michigan. According to the White House memo, it was the first time that the president, the turkey, and the presenter were all from the same state. Other Michiganders at the ceremony were Sen. Robert P. Griffin and Rep. Guy Vander Jagt.
Story highlights

  • The pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey tradition continues
  • First lady Melania Trump to also attend annual turkey pardoning

Washington (CNN)The White House announced President Donald Trump will employ his pardoning powers next week -- on two turkeys, as is the tradition around this time of year.

Tuesday afternoon in the Rose Garden, Trump will pardon the two birds handpicked by the National Turkey Federation to get official amnesty from Thanksgiving dinner plates by the President.
"After the pardoning, the turkeys will join last year's turkeys at Virginia Tech's 'Gobblers Rest' exhibit, where students and veterinarians care for the turkeys, and the public can visit and learn about the university's teaching, research and outreach programs in animal and poultry sciences and veterinary medicine," the White House statement said.
    The turkey pardon tradition began during the Harry Truman administration. It faded under Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, but George H.W. Bush brought it back in 1989. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were fans of the pageantry as well.
    For Barack Obama, the turkey pardon became a chance for the American public to get a glimpse of his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, who rarely made public photo ops appearances outside of this one.
    While it's unclear if Barron Trump, 11, will attend the ceremony, first lady Melania Trump is expected to be present by her husband's side. Donald Trump's most notorious interaction with a bird, a bald eagle used for a Time magazine photo shoot two years ago, didn't go so well, hatching a meme that's now been viewed millions of times.
    These two birds, raised in Western Minnesota under the supervision of National Turkey Federation Chairman Carl Wittenburg and his wife, Sharlene, along with five young women from the Douglas County 4-H chapter will not meet the fate of thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys. But they may still bear witness to some awkward moments, if the past is any indication.
    "The National Turkey Federation will also bring two turkeys from Jaindl's Turkey Farm of Orefield, Pennsylvania, for the First Family to donate," according to the White House statement. "The First Family will donate the turkeys to Martha's Table in Washington."
    Last year's turkeys, "Tater" and "Tot," were not spared the annual gift of dad puns provided by Obama, who concluded his term of bird mercy duty with a spate of good ones: "Yes, we cran," "Thanksgiving traffic can put everybody in a fowl mood," and "they met their fate with courage ...[proving] they weren't chicken," are a few examples. (Sasha and Malia did not attend last year's ceremony and Obama said it was because they didn't want to be embarrassed by his "corny-copia" of jokes.")
    It is unclear if Trump will have the same gift of word play that was the hallmark of all eight of Obama's turkey pardons, but a White House official tells CNN the ceremony will be along the same lines as years' past -- so we can only hope for a pun-filled time.