Trump set to pardon ... a turkey

Washington (CNN) The White House announced President Donald Trump will employ his pardoning powers next week -- on two turkeys, as is the tradition around this time of year.

Tuesday afternoon in the Rose Garden, Trump will pardon the two birds handpicked by the National Turkey Federation to get official amnesty from Thanksgiving dinner plates by the President.

"After the pardoning, the turkeys will join last year's turkeys at Virginia Tech's 'Gobblers Rest' exhibit, where students and veterinarians care for the turkeys, and the public can visit and learn about the university's teaching, research and outreach programs in animal and poultry sciences and veterinary medicine," the White House statement said.

The turkey pardon tradition began during the Harry Truman administration. It faded under Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, but George H.W. Bush brought it back in 1989. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were fans of the pageantry as well.

For Barack Obama, the turkey pardon became a chance for the American public to get a glimpse of his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, who rarely made public photo ops appearances outside of this one.

