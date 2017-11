Trump to UCLA players: 'You're welcome'

Story highlights Three UCLA basketball players apologize after being arrested in China

They publicly thanked President Donald Trump after he intervened in the case

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday morning accepted the appreciation of three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China, offering some fatherly advice while also thanking his Chinese counterpart.

"To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!" he said in a series of tweets.

To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

Trump earlier had sought the gratitude of the three basketball players -- Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill -- who were arrested last week on suspicion of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store while their team was in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. The President had said he personally asked Xi to intervene in the case.

"Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!" he tweeted Wednesday.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

The players returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday. At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, they apologized for shoplifting during the trip to China . Each praised the Chinese government and Trump.

