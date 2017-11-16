(CNN) For former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, US President Donald Trump's "America First" priorities are not inherently problematic. However, Blair says they must be promoted in a way that does not isolate the US from its global allies.

"In one sense, why wouldn't you put America first? We should put Britain first. I mean everyone should put their country first," Blair told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"My only plea to President Trump, or whoever is the American president, is approach things in a way that keeps your allies with you and keeps the western world united because we're going to need that as we go through this big geopolitical change," the former Prime Minister said.

That change, Blair believes, will be the emergence of China as the dominant global power.

"China's got a right to take its proper place in the world," Blair said. "But just the consequences of this are so dramatic that we need that cohesive set of alliances staying strong and staying behind the values we believe in."

