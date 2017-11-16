Roy Moore continues to deny mounting allegations

Washington (CNN) Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Thursday continued to deny the allegations against him as more women continue to come forward.

"They're not only untrue, but they have no evidence to support them," Moore said in Birmingham, Alabama.

"The Washington Post is certainly not evidence," Moore said Thursday.

Moore has denied any past misconduct, and on Wednesday, a Moore attorney attempted to challenge the accuser's account. The same day, AL.com published an account of another accuser, who said Moore grabbed her buttocks in 1991.

Republicans in Washington are calling on Moore to step aside from the race and have floated various paths to retain Republican control of the Senate seat without Moore. Chief among the critics has been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also one of Moore's top political targets.

In his comments Thursday, Moore pitched the national outrage against him as an attempt by McConnell's wing of the party to undermine his campaign.

"Many of you have recognized that this is an effort by Mitch McConnell and his cronies to steal this election from the people of Alabama, and they will not stand for it," Moore said.

Moore indicated he has no intention of stepping aside.

"There's been comments about me taking a stand," Moore said. "Yes, I have taken a stand in the past. I'll take a stand in the future, and I'll quit standing when they lay me in that box and put me in the ground."