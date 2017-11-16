Austin, Texas (CNN) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday that the state's Senate special election date will not change, despite national Republican leaders' efforts to get Roy Moore off the ballot.

But in a brief interview with CNN at a Republican Governors Association meeting, Ivey would not say whether she still plans to vote for Moore.

"The election will be December the 12th, and I will cast my ballot," she said.

Ivey repeated those comments when pressed on who she'll vote for.

She said she has not spoken to President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- whose former seat voters are filling in the contest between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones -- since reports that Moore pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls while in his 30s emerged.

