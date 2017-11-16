Story highlights "The President believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously," Sanders said

"This is a decision people of Alabama need to make, not the President," she said

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump finds the allegations against Roy Moore "very troubling" and believes Moore's fate should rest in the hands of Alabama voters.

"The President believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously and he believes that the people of Alabama should make a decision on who their next senator should be," Sanders said Thursday.

The Washington Post published a report last week based on interviews with more than 30 people, saying Moore had pursued relationships with teenagers while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her.

Since the Post's report, more people have come forward with accusations against the controversial Republican nominee. A woman on Monday accused Moore of sexually assaulting her at age 16.

Moore on Thursday continued to deny the allegations against him as more women continue to come forward.

