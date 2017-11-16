Alabama Senate poll: Jones opens up lead over Moore

Washington (CNN) Democrat Doug Jones has opened up an eight-point lead in the US Senate race in Alabama amid multiple sexual abuse allegations against Republican Roy Moore, according to a new Fox News poll released Thursday.

Jones leads Moore by 50 to 42% among likely voters in the special election to fill the seat left vacant by Jeff Sessions when he became US attorney general, now less than a month away.

Most Republican voters, 78%, still say they plan to cast their ballots for Moore, but a substantial minority -- 13% -- say they are voting for Jones. A broad 91% of Democrats say they're voting for Jones versus only 3% voting for Moore.

Similarly, Moore wins only 81% of Trump voters versus 91% of Clinton voters who say they are voting for Jones.

Democrat Doug Jones speaks at a campaign rally for the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Women have made the difference: Jones has opened up a wide 58% to 32% lead among female likely voters. Meanwhile, 54% of women who are registered to vote had an unfavorable view of Moore, up from 39% in October. (Strongly unfavorable views among women also climbed 15 points over the last month.)

