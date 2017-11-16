Alabama Senate Poll: Jones opens up lead over Moore

Washington (CNN) Democrat Doug Jones has opened up an eight-point lead in the US Senate race in Alabama amid multiple sexual abuse allegations against Republican Roy Moore, according to a new Fox News poll released Thursday.

Jones leads Moore by a 50-42% margin among likely voters in the special election to fill the seat left vacant by Jeff Sessions when he became US attorney general, now less than a month away.

Most Republican voters, 78%, still say they plan to cast their ballots for Roy Moore, but a substantial minority -- 13% -- say they are voting for Democrat Doug Jones. A broad 91% of Democrats say they're voting for Jones versus only 3% voting for Moore. Similarly, Moore wins only 81% of Trump voters versus 91% of Clinton voters who say they are voting for Doug Jones.

Moore also maintains majority support among white evangelicals (73%), whites without a college degree (64%), whites in general (56%) and men (53%).

Alabama likely voters are virtually evenly split on whether allegations of sexual abuse against Moore are true: 38% say they are versus 37% who say they aren't. One in five say they don't know. A broad six in 10 Republicans, 62%, say they do not believe the allegations against Moore.

