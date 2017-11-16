How a 51-49 Senate could change everything

Washington (CNN) Republicans across the nation's capital are wringing their hands over the prospect: A special election in deep red Alabama somehow ends up flipping a Senate seat blue.

And the stakes are high. More than a dozen votes in the US Senate so far this year would have failed or been in jeopardy with one fewer Republican member in the chamber, according to a new CNN analysis.

Roy Moore is facing multiple accusations of sexual relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s and has denied the allegations. But dozens of Republicans have now called for him to exit the race, raising the prospect of a last-ditch write-in campaign or even his expulsion from the Senate if he's elected to the post.

But, at least for now, Moore has remained steadfast on remaining in the race — raising the possibility of Democratic candidate Doug Jones winning in a major upset and tipping the scales of the US Senate in a dramatic way.

This analysis uses the number of votes that would have needed to flip the other way to change the outcome of the vote, depending on whether the vote required a simple majority or supermajority and assuming Vice President Mike Pence would vote with most Republicans in the case of an even split.