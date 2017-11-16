Washington (CNN) While Roy Moore faces accusations from several women that he pursued sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers, one person has emerged as his strongest defender -- his wife, Kayla.

"I have been married to this man for 32 years. We've been together for 33 altogether," she said at the time. "He just has never, one time lifted a finger to me. He is the most gentle, most kind man that I have ever known in my life. He's godly."

Over the last few days, several women have come forward and accused Roy Moore of pursuing romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, and several others also have accused him of assault. He has denied the allegations.

In his 2009 memoir "So Help Me God: The Ten Commandments, Judicial Tyranny, and the Battle for Religious Freedom," Roy Moore wrote about the first time he saw his future wife.

"I knew Kayla was going to a special person in my life," Moore wrote.

In his memoir, he recalled first seeing her "many years ago" at a dance recital at a nearby college in Alabama. He wrote he never forgot her, even when he saw her again years later.

It's unclear what age Kayla Moore was when he first saw her at the dance recital, but they began dating when she was 23, a year before they married, according to the memoir.

"Anxious to meet her, I began with the line, 'Haven't we met somewhere before?' 'I don't think so,' she replied," he said, recalling the moment they met at a church Christmas party.

Moore was 38 when he married then-24-year-old Kayla Kisor, who changed her last name to Moore after the marriage.

She was in the same graduating class in high school as Nelson, according to AL.com

Kayla Moore was divorced with a child when she married Roy Moore. She is now the president of the nonprofit he started after he was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003 for publicly displaying the Ten Commandments. The Foundation for Moral Law, based in Montgomery, Alabama, offers legal help to support conservative Christian issues.

While she hasn't done many interviews, she did tell Breitbart News a few days ago that the accusations against her husband "false" and "ugly."

"You know we met at a Bible study -- that's where we met," she told Brietbart, although Moore's memoir said it was at a Christmas party. "We raised our children at in Bible-focused Christian home. You know, it's just not true -- any of it."

Although her husband has always been in the political spotlight, Kayla Moore has engaged in politics on her own as well. In the 2016 election, she endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz for his conservative beliefs on government, marriage and abortion.

She also stood next to Moore when he announced he was running for the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions after he was appointed US attorney general.

If there's anything that sums up Kayla Moore's efforts to defend her husband, it's her recent Facebook post

She shared a story from a local TV station that tried to disprove recent reporting that Roy Moore was banned from the local Alabama mall over his alleged attraction to teenagers.

"Would have been nice if the press would find out the truth first before they run with gossip," she wrote in the post.