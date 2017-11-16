Breaking News

The House Republicans who voted 'no' on tax reform

By Hannah Lang, CNN

Updated 3:50 PM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

Story highlights

  • Tax reform bill passed in the House with a 227-205 vote
  • Several House Republicans opposed doing away with the state and local income tax deduction

Washington (CNN)The House of Representatives passed major tax reform legislation Thursday, despite 13 House Republicans joining all House Democrats to oppose the bill.

Several House Republicans opposed doing away with the state and local income tax deduction and cited concerns that the bill would hurt individuals living in expensive areas like California and New York.
The 13 House Republicans that voted against the bill are:
    • Rep. Dan Donovan (New York)
    • Rep. John Faso (New York)
    • Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (New Jersey)
    • Rep. Darrell Issa (California)
    • Rep. Walter Jones (North Carolina)
    • Rep. Peter King (New York)
    • Rep. Leonard Lance (New Jersey)
    • Rep. Frank LoBiondo (New Jersey)
    • Rep. Tom McClintock (California)
    • Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (California)
    • Rep. Chris Smith (New Jersey)
    • Rep. Elise Stefanik (New York)
    • Rep. Lee Zeldin (New York)