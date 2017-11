The House Republicans who voted 'no' on tax reform

Story highlights Tax reform bill passed in the House with a 227-205 vote

Washington (CNN) The House of Representatives passed major tax reform legislation Thursday, despite 13 House Republicans joining all House Democrats to oppose the bill.

Several House Republicans opposed doing away with the state and local income tax deduction and cited concerns that the bill would hurt individuals living in expensive areas like California and New York.

The 13 House Republicans that voted against the bill are:

• Rep. Dan Donovan (New York)

• Rep. John Faso (New York)

