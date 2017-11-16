DHS reverses course on some rejected DACA renewals

Story highlights Advocates said last week that they had confirmed over 50 cases of individuals affected

The US Postal Service acknowledged a mail processing slowdown had occurred in the time frame

Washington (CNN) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke late Wednesday ordered the government to accept renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that arrived late due to postal delays -- a reversal after the agency had originally rejected those applications.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued the new guidance hours before a Thursday court hearing in which immigration advocates were prepared to add the issue to ongoing litigation about the end of DACA, which protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation and allowed them to work.

The move could affect dozens of applicants who say they mailed their renewal applications weeks ahead of the October 5 deadline, which was offered for any DACA recipient whose status expires before March 5 as a way to delay the end of the program for six months.

After advocates in New York and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Illinois, said last week that they had confirmed more than 50 cases of individuals who had mailed their applications weeks in advance only to have them arrive late -- or in some cases, sit undelivered in a US Citizenship and Immigration Services post office box -- the US Postal Service acknowledged that a slowdown had occurred.

"The Postal Service was made aware of this issue caused by an unintentional temporary mail processing delay in the Chicago area," USPS spokesman David Partenheimer said in a statement last week. "This mail processing delay issue has been resolved and we are investigating how it occurred."

Read More