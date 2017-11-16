(CNN) The chief of staff for Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence has resigned after sexual harassment allegations from former staffers in her office.

In a statement Thursday, Lawrence said she had accepted Marshall's resignation and that she would move forward with an investigation into her own office.

"It is my goal to establish a clearly defined communication process as it relates to employee concerns," Lawrence said. "Through this workplace assessment, I intend to establish an office environment that would be a model for offices on Capitol Hill. No employee should ever be made to feel intimidated, harassed or otherwise discriminated against in their place of work."

