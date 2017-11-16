Story highlights Rep. Bradley Byrne joins fellow Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt in backing Roy Moore

Byrne said, 'The people of Alabama can make up their minds about this'

(CNN) After being asked repeatedly and in different ways by reporters Thursday, Alabama Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne revealed he is still voting for Roy Moore, his party's embattled nominee for the state's open Senate seat.

"Of course I'm going to vote, I'm a Republican, I'm not a Democrat, I don't vote for Democrats," Byrne said repeatedly. Asked specifically whether he would vote for another Republican other than Moore, as Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby indicated he would with a write-in vote, Byrne finally said he doesn't write in other candidates' names.

Byrne said he doesn't believe Moore will drop out of the race and called the idea that Sen. Luther Strange was going to wage a write-in campaign "crazy."

"If Luther Strange couldn't have won in a run-off election a few weeks ago, he's sure not going to win a write-in campaign," Byrne said.

Strange was appointed to the US Senate seat after then-Sen. Jeff Sessions left to become attorney general. Strange lost the GOP primary race for the seat to Moore earlier this year.