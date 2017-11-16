Bob Menendez jury deadlocked on all counts

Story highlights
- Jury has told judge it is deadlocked again
- Senator is on trial for 12 counts of corruption
Newark, New Jersey (CNN)The jury in the trial of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday it is deadlocked on all charges.
Defense attorney Abbe Lowell has requested the judge formally declare a mistrial.
The seven-woman, five-man jury initially told Judge William Walls it was deadlocked Monday after several hours of deliberations. The note Thursday says they have reviewed all the evidence "slowly," in great detail and are not willing to change their positions.
Prosecutor Peter Koski says it's not "unusual" for juries to eventually reach agreement. He wants the court to read another model jury instruction on partial verdicts.
Walls is continuing to hear suggestions from lawyers about what to do next.
Menendez faces charges of conspiracy, bribery, and honest services fraud related to abusing the power of his office that could carry decades in prison. Prosecutors say the senator accepted more than $600,000 in political contributions, a luxurious hotel suite at the Park Hyatt in Paris, and free rides on a private jet from a wealthy ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.
Both men deny all charges.
The trial, now in its eleventh week, involved 57 witnesses and hundreds of exhibits.
This story is breaking and will be updated.