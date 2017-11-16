Bob Menendez jury deadlocked on all counts

Story highlights Jury has told judge it is deadlocked again

Senator is on trial for 12 counts of corruption

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) The jury in the trial of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday it is deadlocked on all charges.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell has requested the judge formally declare a mistrial.

The seven-woman, five-man jury initially told Judge William Walls it was deadlocked Monday after several hours of deliberations. The note Thursday says they have reviewed all the evidence "slowly," in great detail and are not willing to change their positions.

Prosecutor Peter Koski says it's not "unusual" for juries to eventually reach agreement. He wants the court to read another model jury instruction on partial verdicts.

Walls is continuing to hear suggestions from lawyers about what to do next.

