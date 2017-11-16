Bipartisan background check improvement Senate bill announced

Story highlights A recent mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs highlighted the issue

The gunman in that case should have been prevented from buying a gun

(CNN) A bipartisan group of US senators announced a bill Thursday to improve reporting in the instant background system called the "Fix NICS Act of 2017, in the wake of the Texas mass shooting perpetrated by a person whose violent criminal record should have prevented him from buying guns.

Two Senate sources told CNN on Wednesday that a bipartisan group of senators were likely to introduce legislation to ensure states and the federal government upload required background check information to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat who has long called for more gun control legislation, appeared to highlight the effort Thursday.

"BREAKING: We've just introduced bipartisan legislation to improve the gun background check system. Progress is possible!" she tweeted

