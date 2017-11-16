Woman alleges Franken groped, kissed her without consent

(CNN) A woman accused Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken on Thursday of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006 while she was on a USO Tour overseas.

CNN has reached out to Tweeden and she's expected to speak Thursday morning with CNN.

Tweeden described the harassment as being part of a script for a USO skit where Franken wrote where he's supposed to kiss her. She writes that Franken repeatedly insisted they rehearse the kissing scene despite her protests. When she relented, Franken, "put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth."

"Senator Franken, you wrote the script," Tweeden wrote. "But there's nothing funny about sexual assault."

