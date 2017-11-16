US and Russia partnership on Syria is limited and this just proved it

Story highlights Gayle Tzemach Lemmon: Trump's tweet on the UN inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria fell on deaf ears in Russia

Russia's veto of the initiative shows how Trump's idea of cooperating with Putin is wishful thinking, not reality, she writes

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a CNN contributor and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The limits of just what the United States and Russia can do together in Syria came into full view this Thursday. And it provided yet another reality check to those who say the United States and Russia can find common ground from which to push forward when it comes to ending the civil war in Syria.

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

"Need all on the UN Security Council to vote to renew the Joint Investigative Mechanism for Syria to ensure that Assad Regime does not commit mass murder with chemical weapons ever again," President Donald Trump tweeted just before his UN Ambassador Nikki Haley backed a resolution to renew a mechanism that would allow the UN to keep investigating chemical weapons atrocities in Syria.

At the afternoon's end, it was clear the Trump tweet fell on disinterested ears, as Russia exercised a veto on Syria for the 10th time, this time to block investigators from continuing their work holding the Syrian regime and all other parties to the civil war accountable for using chemical weapons.

"By using the veto to kill a mechanism in Syria that holds users of chemical weapons accountable, Russia proves they cannot be trusted or credible as we work towards a political solution in Syria." Haley tweeted afterward.

JUST WATCHED Life in limbo after ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Life in limbo after ISIS 02:25

In reality there is not much the two sides have in common in their objectives in the Syrian civil war. And Thursday's vote threw into plain view just how much the United States needs to get involved — diplomatically — to bring an end to the conflict in a way that doesn't just result in cementing the status quo and leave the Syrian regime with the territory it has won, plus the terrain the US backed forces have gained.

Read More