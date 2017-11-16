Meek Mill case shows vengeful aspect of justice system

Story highlights Van Jones and Shaka Senghor: The only person who believes Meek Mill should be in prison is Judge Genece E. Brinkley

This case is an opportunity for Pennsylvania to right the wrongs of its prison system, they write

Van Jones is a CNN political commentator. He is the co-founder of #cut50, where Shaka Senghor also serves as director of strategy and innovation. #cut50 is a national, bipartisan criminal justice organization fighting to safely and smartly reduce the prison population while keeping communities safe. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) Imagine being a father, excited to surprise your son with the ultimate gift: a weekend at Disneyland. But before you can buy tickets, pack your bags, or even begin to imagine the ear-to-ear grin on his face when you tell him, you -- a grown man -- have to ask permission from your probation officer. That's exactly the type of everyday experience that Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, whose full name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has struggled with for the last 10 years after coming home from prison.

Despite the stringent probation restrictions Mill faces daily, he has built an international name for himself as a performer and has become a youth mentor to hundreds of kids through organizations like Universal Companies and the NBA's 76ers , hoping to encourage young people to stay out of trouble. Sadly, in spite of all his hard work and community leadership, last Monday, Mill was sentenced to prison for 2-4 years for technical violations of his probation from a 2008 gun and drug case, for which he spent eight months in prison and was given five years of probation. His probation continued to be extended because of violations.

Van Jones

Shaka Senghor

In sending Mill to prison last week, the Philadelphia Common Pleas judge who has overseen his case since 2009, Genece E. Brinkley, cited three violations. That she seized on them appears irrational.

First, she said Mill violated his probation by testing positive for opiates. While this is true, this in no way justifies a 2-4 year prison sentence. Mill tested positive in January, admitted he had a problem, and went to rehab. Brinkley was particularly incensed because she believed she was not notified that Mill received treatment in Atlanta. According to the judge, she had approved travel only to California and not Atlanta.

But emails show that while the company that organized the rehabilitation services was based in California, the services were actually provided in Atlanta and the judge was notified of that fact via email! The assistant district attorney, who was also copied on that email, even confirmed that she received it.