How to seek justice, for journalists and for all

Diane and John Foley are the parents of American conflict journalist James W. Foley, who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria, tortured and killed by ISIS. Diane Foley is founder and president and John Foley is on the board of the James W. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the safe return of all Americans detained abroad and the protection of independent conflict journalists. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. This is the next installment in the CNN Opinion series on the challenges facing the media, under attack from critics, governments and changing technology.

(CNN) The UN estimates that over the last decade, more than 900 journalists, including our son, James W. Foley, have been killed for bringing news to the public. Sadly, only one in 10 of these cases has led to a conviction.

Also kidnapped in 2012 and 2013 were American journalists Austin Tice and Steven Sotloff, as well as humanitarian aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. After nearly two years of torture and starvation, Jim was publicly beheaded by his ISIS captors in 2014. The deaths in captivity of Steven, Peter and Kayla followed. Austin's whereabouts remain unknown.

Americans are increasingly being targeted while working and traveling abroad. Of the 90 Western hostages murdered since 2001, 41 were American citizens.

Jim was passionate about press freedom and human rights. He understood that true investigative journalism gives voice to those oppressed by war, poverty and inequity -- and that such journalism is essential to our freedom.

Jim aspired to be a man of moral courage. He challenges us daily to aspire to make this a better world.