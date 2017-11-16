GOP's double whammy against the middle class

Story highlights Timothy Jost: GOP hatched plan to pay for tax cuts by killing Obamacare individual mandate

Timothy Jost is an emeritus professor of law at Washington and Lee University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Republicans in Congress are rushing headlong toward voting for one of the biggest tax cuts in American history, with bills slashing taxes for corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

Along the way, however, they hit a speed bump. The tax legislation rules prohibit them from increasing the deficit by more than $1.5 trillion. That limit would keep them from, for example, permanently cutting corporate taxes.

So Senate Republicans found a way to add another $318 billion to their tax cuts, and it is diabolical in its genius: Kill Obamacare's mandate requiring people to obtain health insurance. Such a repeal would increase the number of uninsured by 13 million and raise premiums for everyone in the individual market. And it would also allow congressional Republicans to do something they could not do all summer -- deal a major blow to Obamacare.

The individual mandate is one of the act's least popular provisions. But it is there for a reason. Insurance markets cannot work if they only cover the sick. Healthy people -- most of us, most of the time -- must also pay into insurance. That's important, because healthy people don't all stay healthy forever. And when they get sick or injured, and they don't have insurance, disaster looms. They may get emergency care, but they may also end up deeply in debt, with the rest of us paying for much of their costs.

Those who lack insurance also don't get the preventive care that might have caught heart problems or cancer early, when treatment is more effective and much less expensive.

