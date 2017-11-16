White supremacy movement is more than just an American problem

Lev Golinkin came to the United States as a child refugee from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov (now called Kharkiv) in 1990. He is the author of the memoir "A Backpack, a Bear, and Eight Crates of Vodka." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Millions of Americans are shocked by the recent displays of white supremacy on US soil. But it's not just America that is seeing these types of demonstrations.

This Saturday, an estimated 60,000 people marched through Warsaw on Poland's independence day, with some of the marchers burning flares and carrying banners that read "White Europe" and "Clean Blood." Far-right symbols from the darkest corners of European white supremacy were proudly worn . One marcher said in a television interview that his goal was to " remove Jewry from power ." To be clear, Polish leaders afterward said they condemned the hateful messages and stressed many thousands were there to celebrate the country's holiday.

Images from Warsaw immediately bring to mind this summer's deadly rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, and for good reason: A thread of anguish and hatred connects white supremacists across the Atlantic with the ones in America. Indeed, one of the most underreported stories of Charlottesville is that Richard Spencer, David Duke, and Matthew Heimbach -- three prominent rally organizers -- have all been involved with European white nationalist individuals or organizations.

Lev Golinkin

White supremacy, like nearly everything else, has been fundamentally altered by globalization. Charlottesville -- actually, the entire United States -- is just one battleground in a far larger war. Unless America understands the full scope of this conflict globally, we will remain vulnerable to white supremacist ideology spreading within our borders.

In the 21st century, no ideology exists in a vacuum. The Nazis and Nazi sympathizers of old were often constrained by nationalism: "Deutschland Uber Alles" for the Third Reich, " America First " for US isolationists in 1940. Today's neo-Nazis have been freed from the fetters of nationalism by social media as well as by an overarching goal. Charlottesville was an American manifestation of what Morris Dees and J. Richard Cohen of the Southern Poverty Law Center call transnational white supremacy. In some neo-Nazi circles it has been described as a "reconquest," a nod to the Reconquista crusade by Christians to reclaim Spain from Muslim rule in the Middle Ages.