Lebanese PM accepts invitation to travel to France

Paris (CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has accepted an invitation to leave Saudi Arabia and go to France, an Elysee Palace spokewoman told CNN on Thursday. It comes a day after Lebanon's President accused Riyadh of holding Hariri "captive".

Hariri resigned in an address from Riyadh on November 4, saying his life was in danger. He has not been back to Lebanon since, fueling speculation that he is being held against his will.

"He will come to France and the prince has been informed," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday, according to AFP, referring to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who held talks with the Foreign Minister on Wednesday.

The statements were made in a joint press conference with Le Drian's Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, indicating that France has played a key role mediating Lebanon's latest political crisis.

"Mr. Hariri's schedule is a matter for Mr. Hariri," said Le Drian, after he was asked about Hariri's date of arrival in France, according to AFP.

Read More