Story highlights Until now, there hasn't been a way to diagnose the disease until after death

Fred McNeill is the unidentified person in the report

(CNN) Researchers published, what they say is the first case of a living person diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

While unnamed in the study, lead author Dr. Bennet Omalu confirmed to CNN that the subject of the case was former NFL player, Fred McNeill. Omalu is credited with first discovering CTE in professional football players. Until now, the only way to diagnose the disease is with a brain exam after death.

The diagnosis was first made using an experimental brain scan that can trace a signature protein of CTE called tau. The authors then confirmed the diagnosis with an autopsy. The case study was published in the journal Neurosurgery this week.

'It looked like just depression'

Omalu first presented these findings exclusively to CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta in 2016. McNeill's wife, Tia, and his two sons, Gavin and Fred Jr., told Gupta then, that they saw Fred transform from a fun loving family man at the center of their lives into a man who was dealing with symptoms of memory loss, anger and depression that tore their family apart.

