Breaking News

Children still being prescribed codeine, despite warnings

By Puja Bhattacharjee, CNN

Updated 1:33 AM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain&#39;s reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.

Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Oxymorphone hydrochloride, under the name Opana ER, was at the center of an HIV outbreak in Indiana in 2015. Some addicts began injecting and shared needles increased the spread of HIV.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In June, the Food and Drug Administration requested that Opana ER manufacturer Endo Pharmaceuticals pull the drug from the market. It was the first time the agency has asked that a opioid pain medication be pulled &quot;due to the public health consequences of abuse.&quot; Endo announced in July that it would pull the drug.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
Oxymorphone hydrochlorideOxymorphone hydrochloride, under the name Opana ER, was at the center of an HIV outbreak in Indiana in 2015. Some addicts began injecting and shared needles increased the spread of HIV.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration requested that Opana ER manufacturer Endo Pharmaceuticals pull the drug from the market. It was the first time the agency has asked that a opioid pain medication be pulled "due to the public health consequences of abuse." Endo announced in July that it would pull the drug.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it&#39;s frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It has frequently been used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;After an investigation, the FDA restricted the use of codeine and tramadol in children under 12 and recommend against their use in children between 12 and 18 years of age. Additionally, the FDA has warned breastfeeding mothers not to take these medications due to the risk of serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It has frequently been used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children.

After an investigation, the FDA restricted the use of codeine and tramadol in children under 12 and recommend against their use in children between 12 and 18 years of age. Additionally, the FDA has warned breastfeeding mothers not to take these medications due to the risk of serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
You can&#39;t get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CNN&#39;s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/29/health/gupta-unintended-consequences/&quot;&gt;has reported on recent research &lt;/a&gt;that shows today&#39;s typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HeroinYou can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Fentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It&#39;s often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
These pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dea.gov/druginfo/drug_data_sheets/Hydrocodone.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration&lt;/a&gt;, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause &quot;cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death.&quot;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It&#39;s often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It&#39;s often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It&#39;s most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2730090/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;frequently mistaken for morphine&lt;/a&gt; in hospital &quot;wrong drug&quot; medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it&#39;s most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Buprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it&#39;s a &quot;partial opioid agonist,&quot; which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It&#39;s also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 intro dangerous painkillersOPANA ER02 codeine dangerous painkillersDangerous Painkillers03 fentanyl dangerous painkillershyrdrocodone - RESTRICTED10 oxycodone dangerous painkillers09 morphine dangerous painkillers08 demerol100mg-dea dangerous painkillers07 diaudid dangerous painkillers12 methadone dangerous painkillers11 buprenorphine dangerous painkillers

Story highlights

  • The black box warning dramatically reduced codeine prescriptions for children, study finds
  • Codeine can be fatal to children who are "ultra-metabolizers"
  • However, children's prescription rates for other opioid painkillers increased

(CNN)Codeine prescriptions for children who have had their tonsils and adenoids removed have decreased since the Food and Drug Administration began requiring a black box warning on the products four years ago, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. However, some children continue to be prescribed codeine, and other opioid prescriptions for children have continued to rise since then.

Between 2010 and 2015, doctors collected data on more than 350,000 privately insured children up to 18 years old who had undergone those surgical procedures. They monitored the children's prescriptions for codeine and alternative opioids.
Codeine, an opioid pain reliever, came under scrutiny due to its adverse effects on children. According to the FDA, it led to serious breathing troubles, including 24 deaths, in children from January 1969 to May 2015.
    In August 2012, the FDA launched an investigation into the safety of codeine use in children. Afterward, in 2013, it announced a requirement for a black box warning to be added to packaging to call attention to these risks.
    FDA strengthens warning against codeine and tramadol for children
    FDA strengthens warning against codeine and tramadol for children
    Read More
    "A decreasing number of children were receiving codeine even before the FDA investigation, but once that investigation was over, there was a huge drop," said Dr. Kao-Ping Chua, the lead author of the new study. "That's kind of what we expect. An FDA black box warning should actually decrease inappropriate codeine prescribing."
    However, toward the end of the study in December 2015, one in 20 children was still being prescribed codeine, the researchers found.
    "Five percent may not sound like a huge number, but you have to remember that the tonsillectomy and adenoid removal is the second most common surgery in children," said Chua, assistant professor of pediatrics and communicable diseases at the University of Michigan and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

    Why codeine is dangerous for kids

    Codeine itself has no effect on pain, Chua explained. It is converted to morphine by a liver enzyme, and the speed of this conversion varies from person to person.
    "Approximately 1-2% of people are 'ultra-metabolizers' who convert codeine to morphine extremely quickly, causing a rapid spike in blood morphine levels and a resulting risk of overdose," he added.
    "Of course, no one can tell who is and who is not an ultra-metabolizer without doing expensive testing that may not come back fast enough to inform decisions about how to manage pain."
    He says that prescribing codeine to children after these surgeries is a roll of the dice, because it's not known whether that a particular child is an ultra-metabolizer with a high risk of overdose.
    "This is an unacceptable gamble given that there are better alternatives," he added.
    Dr. Kris Jatana, a pediatric otolaryngologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, believes that the study is underestimating the current codeine prescription rates for children.
    Sick kids? Skip the OTC cough and cold medicine
    Sick kids? Skip the OTC cough and cold medicine
    "I think it's been nearly two years since the end point of the study that was captured, and I think the prescribing patterns may have even changed further in the last two years to show that there is further decrease in the use of Tylenol and codeine in this patient population," he said.
    According to the study, hydrocodone and oxycodone prescriptions for children went up in the months after the FDA's black box warning requirement.
    "There has been a shift away from the codeine prescriptions because of the black box warning. But the alternative and sometimes even more potent 'narcotic prescription' of oxycodone and some others are still actually being prescribed," said Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, a pediatrician based in Seattle.
    Chua agrees. "Some of the alternative strategies of managing pain are not perfect, because oxycodone and hydrocodone themselves have some safety concerns," he said.
    "I think the sample was pretty large, and at the end of the day, we cannot say if these findings are also true for children covered by Medicaid or the CHIP program because we were studying the commercially insured population," he added.

    Safer alternatives

    Jatana said Nationwide Children's Hospital has done a lot of quality improvement work related to decreasing opioid prescriptions as well as decreasing the number of doses prescribed.
    "Through our intervention at our own hospital, where we do about 4,000 of these procedures a year, we have been able to prescribe opioids to less than one-third of the patients, where primarily we were (previously) prescribing opioids to about 85% of the patients," he said.
    "We primarily use Tylenol and ibuprofen as sort of first-line medications to alternate for pain control for mild to moderate pain. We reserve the use of an opioid for only those patients who have severe pain," he added.
    Doctors at Nationwide Children's Hospital give prescriptions only for patients who require opioid pain medicine in the hospital, as opposed to everybody, he said. If the child doesn't require the medicine in the hospital, he or she is unlikely to need it at home.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "But if they ever have severe pain, we basically send a prescription 24 hours a day to their pharmacy if they need that prescription. We typically will prescribe hydrocodone. We do not prescribe Tylenol with codeine," he said.
    The study's take-home message is that there are safer and more effective alternatives to codeine to control pain after tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, Chua said.
    "Tylenol or ibuprofen both over-the-counter agents that have been shown to be very effective in treating post-surgical pain, and they don't have the same sort of safety concerns as codeine," he said.
    Parents should always ask, at any place after surgery or after any procedure, how to control their child's pain best with over-the-counter medicine, Swanson advised.
    "They should review that and write down those doses with the clinician before they leave the hospital or before they leave the clinic every time so they really understand what dose and how often," she said.