'Veep' production postponed as Julia Louis-Dreyfus undergoes cancer treatment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 1:52 PM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

(CNN)Production on the seventh and final season of HBO's "Veep" has been postponed as star Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues treatment for breast cancer.

Executive producer Frank Rich confirmed the delay in an interview with Sirius XM's The Press Pool.
"The expectation is we will shoot again," Rich said. "We have one more season we're doing, which we're incredible excited about."
Louis-Dreyfus announced her diagnosis in late September, just days after she made Emmy history for her sixth consecutive win in the best actress in a comedy category.
    HBO said at the time that the show's production schedule would be adjusted to accommodate Louis-Dreyfus' heath needs.
    While undergoing treatment, Louis-Dreyfus is still attending table read with the cast in Los Angeles, Rich said, a move he called impressive.
    "It's been quite something because she's fighting a serious...illness and yet wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow, without being crazy about it," he said.
    On social media, Louis-Dreyfus has been keeping fans up to date on her health, posting periodic updates.
    Last month, she posted a photo after completing her second round of chemotherapy, writing, "We are NOT f--king around here."
    She's also shared videos of encouragement produced for her by "Veep" co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons.
    "She's got a great support system," Rich said. "She's a very strong person and we can't wait to welcome her back at full speed."