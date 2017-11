(CNN) Production on the seventh and final season of HBO's "Veep" has been postponed as star Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues treatment for breast cancer.

Executive producer Frank Rich confirmed the delay in an interview with Sirius XM's The Press Pool

"The expectation is we will shoot again," Rich said. "We have one more season we're doing, which we're incredible excited about."

Louis-Dreyfus announced her diagnosis in late September, just days after she made Emmy history for her sixth consecutive win in the best actress in a comedy category.

HBO said at the time that the show's production schedule would be adjusted to accommodate Louis-Dreyfus' heath needs.

Read More