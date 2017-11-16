(CNN) Production on the seventh and final season of HBO's "Veep" has been postponed as star Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues treatment for breast cancer.

"The expectation is we will shoot again," Rich said. "We have one more season we're doing, which we're incredible excited about."

Louis-Dreyfus announced her diagnosis in late September, just days after she made Emmy history for her sixth consecutive win in the best actress in a comedy category.

HBO said at the time that the show's production schedule would be adjusted to accommodate Louis-Dreyfus' heath needs.

