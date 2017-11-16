'The Blacklist' killed off ...

Shocking character deaths
TV can be a cruel, cruel place, and we're not even talking about the writers' rooms. Here are some of the small-screen deaths that shocked us the most (stop here if spoilers aren't your thing).
Shocking character deaths
Tom Keen (played by actor Ryan Eggold) died on the fall finale of the NBC drama "The Blacklist" after he was stabbed. Despite fan theories to the contrary, the show's creator insisted that the character really did die.
Shocking character deaths
Michael Cordero, played by Brett Dier, was killed off in season three of "Jane the Virgin." The character had survived being shot in the season two finale, but succumbed to complications from that shooting.
Shocking character deaths
Anika (Grace Gealey), left, and Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) ended season 2 of "Empire" with a fight on a balcony which ended with one of them falling off. The season 3 premiere revealed it was Rhonda who fell to her death.
Shocking character deaths
Hearts broke in May 2016 when "Game of Thrones" killed off beloved character Hodor, who perished gallantly while saving his companion Bran.
Shocking character deaths
Abbie Mills, the law-enforcement-officer-turned-demon-fighter portrayed by actress Nicole Beharie, died in the season three finale of Fox's "Sleepy Hollow."
Shocking character deaths
Lexa, a fan favorite played by actress Alycia Debnam-Carey on the post-apocalyptic CW series "The 100," was killed by a stray bullet.
Shocking character deaths
Laurel Lance/Black Canary, the district attorney and Green Arrow sidekick played by actress Katie Cassidy, died in a season four episode of the CW's "Arrow" series.
Shocking character deaths
"Doctor Who" fans had a heads up that Jenna Coleman, the Doctor's companion for nearly three years, was departing the series, but still the tragic death of her character Clara was like a punch to the gut.
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
"The Walking Dead" kicked off the second half of its season by killing off Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman), a moral center of the show. It's not the first time "Walking Dead" has surprised viewers.
Shocking character deaths
"The Walking Dead's" midseason finale in November was a heartbreaker. Emily Kinney's Beth got into an altercation with Dawn (Christine Woods) that led to her death. Several fans turned to Twitter to admit that Beth's tragic ending left them in tears.
Shocking character deaths
FX's "Sons of Anarchy" didn't hold back as it ended its run after seven seasons. In the penultimate episode, the show's main character, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), fatally shot his mother, Gemma (Katey Sagal). That jaw-dropping moment was followed by the death of Jax himself in the series finale.
Shocking character deaths
Fan favorite Trip (B.J. Britt) on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." met a disastrous end on the show's midseason finale in December. In an attempt to rescue Skye just as the mysterious Obelisk was activated, Trip was turned into stone.
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
When "True Blood" met its true death in its series finale last August, it dragged one of its main characters down with it. In a surprising twist, the writers actually killed off Stephen Moyer's Bill Compton. The toughest part to stomach? They had his one love, Sookie (Anna Paquin), do the staking.
Shocking character deaths
Not that "True Blood's" seventh season hadn't been breaking hearts left and right. After kicking off the final stretch of episodes with a surprising death (which you'll hear about next), the HBO staple axed Joe Manganiello's beloved werewolf, Alcide, in the third episode.
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
It seemed almost poetic that Tywin Lannister (portrayed by Charles Dance) was killed by his son Tyrion on an episode of "Game of Thrones" that aired on Father's Day 2014. It was a less than dignified end for the Lord of Casterly Rock, who bought it while on the commode.
Shocking character deaths
On the April 17 season finale of "Scandal," creator Shonda Rhimes threw out a death-murder plot that stunned fans and altered the fate of one of the drama's main characters, President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).
Shocking character deaths
No one lives long in the world of HBO's "Game of Thrones," but for a while it seemed that only the good were sentenced to be written off the show. Thankfully, season 4's Purple Wedding proved that death comes for the wicked just the same -- even when that person is the king of the realm. So long, King Joffrey!
Shocking character deaths
Josh Charles' turn as lawyer Will Gardner on "The Good Wife" came to an end last spring. The character was killed off in the 15th episode of the fifth season. "We've all experienced the sudden death of a loved one in our lives," the showrunners said in an explanatory letter. "Television, in our opinion, doesn't deal with this enough: the irredeemability of death."
Shocking character deaths
The death of the wise doctor, Hershel, during "The Walking Dead's" fourth season broke some hearts.
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
Author Helen Fielding killed off Mark Darcy in her latest Bridget Jones novel, "Mad About the Boy." Fans are reportedly not happy about the loss of Darcy, played by actor Colin Firth in the films.
Shocking character deaths
Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) didn't have a chance to live happily ever after on "The Walking Dead," as she died in childbirth.
Shocking character deaths
The character of medical student Lucy Knight (played by Kellie Martin) was stabbed to death by a mentally disturbed patient on "ER."
Shocking character deaths
Heath Ledger starred as the Joker and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes in "The Dark Knight." The death of Rachel hit Bruce Wayne/Batman hard.
Shocking character deaths
The birth of her daughter should have been a joyous time for Lady Sybil Branson (Jessica Brown Findlay) and her husband, Tom (Allen Leech), on "Downton Abbey," but fans were shocked when tragedy struck.
Shocking character deaths
The death of Kevin Spacey's character, Lester Burnham, in the 1999 movie "American Beauty" is accompanied by poignant words at the end of the film.
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
Killing off a popular character early on has almost become a trademark of HBO shows (remember Stringer Bell on "The Wire"?) so fans really shouldn't have been stunned when Sean Bean as Eddard "Ned" Stark lost his life during the first season of "Game of Thrones."
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths
"The Sopranos" offered up plenty of killing, but the murder of Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) struck a nerve with fans.
Shocking character deaths
Michael K. Williams played Omar Little, who was a bit of a Robin Hood on the critically acclaimed series "The Wire." His death in season 5 was more shocking for the manner in which it happened than that it happened in the first place.
Shocking character deaths
Shocking character deaths