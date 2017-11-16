Denzel Washington presses case for 'Roman J. Israel'

(CNN) Denzel Washington, the producer, has developed a knack for finding great roles for Denzel Washington, the actor -- last year in "Fences" (which he also directed), this year in "Roman J. Israel, Esq." Washington's quirky performance shines brightly, but in a movie that otherwise doesn't present an especially strong case for rushing out to see it.

Washington plays the title character, a "Rain Man"-like legal savant -- it's never mentioned, but he clearly appears to be on the spectrum -- who has toiled for decades in obscurity, the silent partner of a civil-rights titan who served as the public face of their two-man firm. While his boss made showy court appearances, Roman devoted himself to writing briefs, taking advantage of an encyclopedic knowledge of the penal code.

When his collaborator is stricken by illness, Roman's world is abruptly turned upside down, thrusting him into uncomfortable situations, or at least, venues where he's ill-equipped to deal with the required protocols and niceties.

"I don't have the patience for the butchery that occurs here," he says during what should be a perfunctory court appearance, raising the ire of the judge.

Forced to find work elsewhere, Roman awkwardly links up with George Pierce (Colin Farrell), a slick, fast-talking protégé of his boss. That comes after offering himself up to Maya Alston (Carmen Ejogo), an activist who is intrigued by his passion and legacy -- his meager apartment is adorned with pictures of Muhammad Ali and Angela Davis -- but professionally unable to help him.

