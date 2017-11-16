(CNN) "One Tree Hill" creator Mark Schwahn has been suspended from his current series, E!'s "The Royals," following accusations of sexual harassment by colleagues who've worked with him in the past and on his latest series.

"E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action," the three companies said in a joint statement given to CNN. "Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from 'The Royals' as we continue our investigation."

Schwahn's suspension comes just days after a group of 18 actors and crew members who worked with him on the TV series "One Tree Hill" came forward with accusations of sexual harassment in a joint statement

On Wednesday, Alexandra Park, who stars on "The Royals," put out a statement on her Twitter account saying she had "been exposed" to Schwahn's "reprehensible behavior."

"In the past, people were afraid to come forward in these situations because they were terrified of losing an opportunity so hard to come by, an opportunity that meant so much to them," she wrote. "I am proud and grateful that today, we can take a different path."

