Rapper Lil Peep dies at 21

(CNN) Rapper Lil Peep, an emerging voice on the hip hop scene and a YouTube star, has died at the age of 21, police and a business associate confirmed to CNN Thursday.

A spokesman for the Tucson, Arizona, Police Department told CNN that police were called just before 9 p.m. (11 p.m. ET) Wednesday night after Lil Peep was found unresponsive by his manager in his tour bus and said that first responders "rendered medical aid but they were unable to save him."

"After speaking with people on scene and going into the tour bus, (police) said that there was evidence of a possible drug overdose, most likely from Xanax," Sgt. Pete Dugan told CNN in a phone interview Thursday.

"Obviously, we're not medical examiners, so there will be an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death," Dugan said, adding that there was "no sign of any kind of foul play" and police are "treating it as a suspicious death case, most likely from an overdose."

Born Gustav Åhr, the Long Island rapper and singer blended emo and hip hop for a distinctive singing and rapping style which often highlighted his drug use.

