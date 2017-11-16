'Justice League' races to catch up with Marvel

(CNN) The success of "Wonder Woman" provided a golden ray of hope that Warner Bros. and DC had finally mastered this whole comic-book-movie thing. "Justice League," by contrast, reflects the haste with which the parties rushed to create their cinematic universe and catch up with Marvel, leaping several intermediate steps in a single bound.

In one respect, this lavish superhero team-up is better than expected, yielding a few fun and clever moments, if one chooses to compare it to the bloated "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad."

On the other hand, it's at best workmanlike, and nowhere near as polished and satisfying as "Wonder Woman," which had the advantage of being a straightforward origin story, stripped of conspicuous concerns about stringing together pieces to move action figures.

Warner Bros. made a choice years ago by essentially handing the keys to its superhero kingdom to director Zack Snyder, who put his stamp on "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman" and now this. (Snyder stepped away from the film due to a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon helping finish it, though Snyder retains sole directing credit, from a script attributed to Whedon and Chris Terrio.)

Snyder is clearly a gifted visual stylist, someone who can bring what look like comic-book panels to three-dimensional life. It's his characters that tend to be a little flat and somewhat humorless, a criticism that "Justice League" labors to address, with mixed results.

