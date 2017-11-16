(CNN) There's a moment in Jeff Ross's new comedy special where the comedian couldn't possibly look any more out of place.

He's in the center of a room surrounded by a group of female Eritrean immigrants at a safe house in Austin, Texas. Six of them sleep in the small room. Some are braiding each other's hair while sharing with Ross the story of their dangerous and life-risking journey to the United States.

Ross stands awkwardly in the middle, and it's clear he's a comedian disarmed.

"Their stories were so compelling, I didn't want to cloud it with thoughts that weren't about them," Ross recalled to CNN later. "I didn't want to make jokes in that moment; I didn't have a joke at that moment."

On it's own, the immigration debate isn't something that makes people laugh a lot these days. But, in that, Ross saw an opportunity to dig into the truths of the people whose lives are affected by the policies being talked about by using the sharpest tool at his disposal: his comedy.

