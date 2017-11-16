Drake pauses show to threaten groper in audience

Story highlights Drake pauses performance to call out a man who was groping women in the audience

(CNN) Drake was in the middle of performing one of his hit songs "Know Yourself" at Sydney's Marquee nightclub Wednesday evening when he stopped to address a man in the crowd who he saw groping women in the audience.

"Yo, stop that s**t," Drake told the man. "If you don't stop touching girls, I'm gonna come out there and f**k you up."

Drake performs at the Marquee Nightclub in Sydney, Australia.

The crowd went wild with support. Since then, social media has also lit up with support for Drake, some citing the importance of his actions amid many allegations of sexual harassment in recent news.

Sexual harassment advocates have said one way of tackling the issue is simply to call it out and not stay silent.

We need more men like Drake who will call out trash who objectify, harass and grope women. — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) November 16, 2017

As Drake says in his song "Know Yourself," "pray the fakes get exposed." Or in this case, pray the creeps get exposed.

