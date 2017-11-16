Breaking News

Clinton Kelly and Stacy London aren't buds anymore

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

Stylists Clinton Kelly (L) and Stacy London of "What Not To Wear" speak during the TLC portion of the 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
Stylists Clinton Kelly (L) and Stacy London of "What Not To Wear" speak during the TLC portion of the 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2010 in Pasadena, California.

(CNN)Friendship appears to be out of style for the former co-hosts of "What Not To Wear."

On Wednesday, Clinton Kelly tweeted a photo showing that Stacy London had blocked him on Twitter.
"Alllll righty then," Kelly wrote.
    Kelly and London found fame on the hit TLC series, which ended its run after a decade in 2013.
    The pair of fashion consultants would dole out style advice and conduct makeovers on the participants.
    Fans of "What Not to Wear" loved how Kelly and London appeared to be in sync.
    But these days, apparently, they are not.
    One person tweeted Kelly asking, "Why would you care? You don't even follow her!! #stopthedrama #youstartedthis."
    Kelly said he only noticed because he and London were tagged in the same tweet.
    "I don't need attention," he tweeted. "Thought it was hilarious. Bye basic random chick."
    London, thus far, has not commented.