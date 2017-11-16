Story highlights Kelly tweeted that London blocked him

He said he found it funny

(CNN) Friendship appears to be out of style for the former co-hosts of "What Not To Wear."

On Wednesday, Clinton Kelly tweeted a photo showing that Stacy London had blocked him on Twitter.

Alllll righty then pic.twitter.com/noZrpANckl — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017

"Alllll righty then," Kelly wrote.

Kelly and London found fame on the hit TLC series, which ended its run after a decade in 2013.

The pair of fashion consultants would dole out style advice and conduct makeovers on the participants.

