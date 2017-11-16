CNN 10 - November 17, 2017

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have passed legislation aimed at reforming the U.S. tax code. How did the vote break down, and what has to happen before any such bill can become law? After explaining that, we're reporting on new technology that could help doctors diagnose a mysterious brain injury while someone is still alive.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Why did United Airlines temporarily suspend its flights to New Delhi, India?

2. Twelve people who'd visited Anaheim, California were recently sickened by an outbreak of what dangerous disease?

3. The epicenter of Sunday's magnitude 7.3 earthquake was located in what Middle Eastern country?

4. Name the Australian state that's located closest to the Great Barrier Reef and is responsible for maintaining its Marine Park.

5. In how many countries is slavery currently legal?

6. In what North African nation did a CNN reporter recently witness an apparent auction of human lives, which was covered on Wednesday's show?

7. Name the African country that has been led by Robert Mugabe since it achieved its independence in 1980.

8. What element, which is key to the substance Vantablack, forms more compounds than any other element on the Periodic Table?

9. Which chamber of the U.S. Congress passed legislation on Thursday that's aimed at reforming the nation's taxes?

10. A painting of Jesus Christ that recently sold for more than $450 million at auction, setting a record, is attributed to what artist?

TRANSCRIPT

