Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, November 16

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Lots happened in DC
-- House Republicans passed their version of the tax bill, pushing a key agenda item for President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers.
-- The Senate plan's fate remains unclear, after GOP Sen. Ron Johnson came out against the bill, saying it wouldn't give small businesses a "fair shake."
-- Sen. Al Franken has apologized after a radio host alleged he groped and kissed her without her consent in 2006.
-- US Senate candidate Roy Moore published an open letter to Fox News host Sean Hannity in which he again denied sexual abuse allegations regarding a minor.
-- About $15 million has been spent settling sexual harassment lawsuits on Capitol Hill since 1997. Amid recent sexual abuse news, lawmakers want to know how much of those funds were used to settle sexual harassment allegations in Washington.
-- Catch up on all the details from DC here.
'It looks just like depression'
Researchers published what they describe as the first case of CTE found in a living person.
London theater uncovers Spacey allegations
The Old Vic theater in London says it has uncovered 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Kevin Spacey.
Curing the incurable?
In a medical first, doctors tried to gene-edit a living patient's DNA to cure a disease.
Elephants could be 'gunned down by rich Americans'
The Trump administration will end an Obama-era policy that banned the imports of elephant trophies. US officials say the shift will create revenue for conservation, but critics say the endangered animals still need protection.
Retail's holiday wars commence
-- Toys "R" Us, which filed for bankruptcy in September, wants to pay its top executives $16 million in bonuses this holiday season.
-- Walmart's big bet on digital is paying off. The retail giant is killing Target and its same-day delivery services has Amazon sweating.
In entertainment news
-- Watch as rapper Drake pauses a live performance in Sydney to confront a fan who was allegedly groping women in the audience.
-- Rapper and YouTube star Lil Peep has died at the age of 21.