Uneasy calm falls on Zimbabwe as country waits on word from Mugabe

(CNN) Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's decades-long grip on power appears to be loosening as a military takeover of the capital stretched into its second day, unchallenged either by Zimbabweans themselves or African leaders.

According to South African President Jacob Zuma, Mugabe is being detained at his home and unable to leave. Members of the country's military remain deployed outside the presidential palace, Zimbabwe's parliament, the airport and the state broadcaster building.

In a dramatic televised statement early Wednesday, army spokesman Maj. Gen. S.B. Moyo addressed the country, denying a military takeover, and claiming instead that the army was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to Mugabe who were causing "social and economic suffering." Mugabe and his family, the commander said, were safe.

Key developments

South African envoys: Two envoys dispatched by South African President Zuma arrived in Harare for talks Thursday.

Key ally apologizes: Kudzanai Chipan, head of the Zanu-PF Youth League, appeared on state television to issue an apology for criticizing the head of the armed forces earlier this week.

Streets 'quiet': Tanks were seen at key intersections in the city Wednesday though there were few other signs of a change in leadership.

Botswana meeting: Zuma, as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has called for a meeting in Botswana Thursday.

Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday, November 15, after an apparent coup in the country. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were "safe." Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe A military vehicle blocks a main road to the parliament building. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15. The military intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe A man in Harare reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway. Hide Caption 11 of 11

No condemnation

Zuma did not denounce the military's move, instead calling on Zimbabwe's Defense Forces to show restraint, adding that he hoped they "will not move and do more damage."

"I am hoping that the situation is going to be controlled so peace and stability comes back to Zimbabwe," he said.

Two South African ministers arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday to meet with authorities, according to the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

A spokesperson for Zimbabwe's opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), called for all parties to "respect human life," saying the apparent coup was an "accident waiting to happen."

The MDC had been telling the world for years that "this is an unsustainable system," said Obert Gutu. "We haven't heard of any looting. We haven't heard of any bloodshed ... or anybody being killed."

A separate meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was called by Zuma, Thursday. The meeting, to be held in Botswana, will include foreign ministers and delegates from neighboring Angola, Tanzania and Zambia.

Calm in the streets

Even as the military positioned armored vehicles throughout downtown in the capital, residents described the environment as "quite calm."

"There are military tanks on the streets, which has never happened before," said one Harare resident. "The military is obviously now in charge despite their insistence that it's not a coup. It is."

"Activities are normal elsewhere," said another university student who was able to pass by the tanks outside of government buildings in central Harare repeatedly on Wednesday. "The soldiers outside the president's office are actually talking to folks passing by," he said.

The US embassy in Harare on Thursday urged American citizens to remain calm and safe and "limit unnecessary movements." It said that while the US government "does not take sides in matters of internal Zimbabwean politics," it said it was deeply concerned by the military's actions.

"We call on Zimbabwean military leaders to exercise restraint, respect the rule of law, uphold the constitutionally-protected rights of all citizens, and to quickly return the country to normalcy," the embassy said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for "calm, nonviolence and restraint," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement to CNN.

What happened?

Mugabe's shock decision to dismiss his powerful deputy last week is seen as the apparent trigger for Wednesday's military intervention. A simmering succession battle in his ruling Zanu-PF party came to a head after Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was fired, fueling speculation that Mugabe was preparing to hand over the reins of government to his wife Grace Mugabe, 52.

There are reports that along with the detention of Mugabe and his family, other government officials have also been arrested.

Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2013. He has been leader of the southern African country since 1980. Hide Caption 1 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe gestures towards the media in Geneva, Switzerland, at a 1974 conference convened to address the civil war in Rhodesia. After being imprisoned for 10 years in Rhodesia, Mugabe attended the peace talks as a leader of the guerrilla movement ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front). Rhodesia was the state that eventually became Zimbabwe. Hide Caption 2 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks to the press in Geneva in 1976. The following year he was elected president of ZANU-PF and commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army. Hide Caption 3 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe holds a news conference in Salisbury -- now Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe -- in March 1980. He had just been elected as the first prime minister of Zimbabwe, helping to form the new country after British rule of Rhodesia came to an end. Hide Caption 4 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe From left, NBC News moderator Bill Monroe, Newsday's Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times' Robert Novak and NBC News' Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of "Meet the Press" in 1980. Hide Caption 5 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks with his first wife, Sally, during an event in Salisbury in 1980. The pair were married until Sally died in 1992. They had one son, who died at age 4. Hide Caption 6 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe holds hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi at the Organization of African Unity summit in August 1982. Hide Caption 7 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe meets with French President Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982. Hide Caption 8 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe is seen with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983. Hide Caption 9 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe walks hand in hand with American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson during the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries, which Harare hosted in 1986. Hide Caption 10 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe delivers a speech in Harare in August 1986. Hide Caption 11 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe poses for a photo with other leaders at a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Pictured from left, in the back row, are Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Commonwealth Secretary-General S.S. Ramphal, Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke and Mugabe. In the front row, from left, are British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Bahamian Prime Minister Lynden Pindling and Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. Hide Caption 12 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Britain's Queen Elizabeth II toasts Mugabe during a banquet in the Queen's honor in Harare in October 1991. The Queen had last visited the territory that became Zimbabwe in 1947. Hide Caption 13 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe US President Bill Clinton gestures while talking to Mugabe after a White House meeting in Washington in May 1995. Hide Caption 14 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe marries Grace Marufu on August 17, 1996. Earlier in the year, he was re-elected President after all of his opponents dropped out of the race. Hide Caption 15 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe British Prime Minister Tony Blair talks with Mugabe in October 1997, before the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. Hide Caption 16 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks during the Southern Africa trade and investment summit in Windhoek, Namibia, in October 2000. Earlier in the year, he implemented a controversial land-reform program that saw the seizure of land from some 4,000 white farmers. Hide Caption 17 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe and Cuban President Fidel Castro are seen in Havana, Cuba, in September 2005. Hide Caption 18 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe South African President Jacob Zuma walks with Mugabe at Harare International Airport in March 2010. Hide Caption 19 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe addresses the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2010. Hide Caption 20 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe cuts his birthday cake with his wife, Grace, and son Bellarmine Chatunga during celebrations in Harare in February 2011. Mugabe was turning 87. Hide Caption 21 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Robert and Grace Mugabe arrive at the Vatican for the beatification ceremony of John Paul II in May 2011. Hide Caption 22 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe delivers a speech at his party's annual national conference in December 2012. He vowed to overhaul business laws to require 100% black ownership of firms. Hide Caption 23 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe The Mugabes attend Pope Francis' inauguration Mass in March 2013. Hide Caption 24 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony in Beijing in 2014. Hide Caption 25 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks at the ZANU-PF party's annual conference in December 2016. The party endorsed Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 election. Hide Caption 26 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe reviews the guard of honor during Zimbabwe's 37th Independence Day celebrations in April 2017. Hide Caption 27 of 28 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe kisses his wife during Independence Day celebrations in April 2017. In early November, the sacking of Mugabe's longtime ally and vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was seen as a move to potentially clear the way for Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband. Hide Caption 28 of 28

Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe has ever known, ruled the landlocked country with an iron fist. After taking power with the end of British rule, he swiftly extinguished political opposition, ordering violent crackdowns that led to a string of massacres in opposition strongholds. Some of those campaigns of terror were believed to be carried out by Mnangagwa when he was the country's spy chief in the 1980s.

Mnangagwa remains one of the most powerful figures in the country and derives much of his support from the military.

The head of the influential Zimbabwe War Veterans Association, Chris Mutsvangwa, is an ally of Mnangagwa. In a statement released Wednesday Mutsvangwa praised the military for its actions, calling the move a "bloodless coup."

"We salute the patriotic and gallant forces of Zimbabwe for once again coming to the decisive rescue of the nation," the statement said. "The populace has long suffered under a self-saving dictatorship that had become an oligarch with dynastic delusion."

Who's in charge?

It remains uncertain, however, as to who precisely is calling the shots. In his Wednesday broadcast, Maj. Gen. S.B. Moyo insisted that people weren't witnessing a military takeover.

Redi Tlhabi, journalist and talk show host, told CNN there was a reluctance in Zimbabwe to call it a coup, for fear of intervention by the African Union and other regional bodies.

"If they say that they have staged a coup, it compels the neighboring, regional countries to intervene, Tihabi said. "Remember, all of them embraced constitutional democracy and the coup actually belongs to a bygone era. So they're reticent because they're trying to avoid that kind of intervention," added Tihabi.

Signs of shifting alliances emerged later Wednesday when the head of the Zanu-PF Youth League, a group that is a key ally of Grace Mugabe, apologized to the armed forces in a video broadcast on national broadcaster ZBC.

Earlier this week, Kudzanai Chipanga criticized the head of the armed forces in a public statement, vowing to fight and die for Mugabe.

"I have since reflected and I personally admitted that I erred together with my entire executive to denigrate your highest office," Kudzanai Chipanga said Thursday. "I have not been persuaded to offer myself to the state media but I have personally reflected and realized my mistake."