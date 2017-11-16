Story highlights Former finance minister: Mugabe 'won't go down without a fight'

Opposition leader appeals for election but says transitional government is 'way off'

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) In a country that has known only one leader since independence in 1980, the very idea that Zimbabwe could be seeing a change of guard at the top has people here wondering what change even means.

Newspaper headlines like "Mugabe under house arrest" and "Transitional govt planned... as Mugabe is cornered" litter lampposts and street corners across the capital. Although Robert Mugabe is yet to resign, Zimbabwean Defense Forces (ZDF) are effectively in charge of the country right now, making any political future difficult to decipher.

Former finance minister Tindai Biti says he has known Mugabe long enough to know he "won't go down without a fight. It's only over when it's over."

But should Mugabe go quietly and announce his resignation from office, the man believed to be in poll position to succeed him is Emmerson Mnangagwa , the former vice president whose firing by Mugabe stirred up this latest seismic political shift.

Before his abrupt dismissal last week, Mnangagwa chaired the government's Joint Operation Command, an umbrella organization that governs all of the state security apparatus: the intelligence services, army, air force and police. It is doubtful the ZDF's move to put the aging Mugabe under house arrest was done without Mnangagwa's knowledge.

