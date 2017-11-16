Story highlights Senegal's largest airport opens in December

Decade-long construction process suffered several setbacks

Airport is part of wide-ranging development program

(CNN) The largest airport in Senegal will open its doors on December 7, after more than a decade of development and delays.

Blaise Diagne International (AIBD) will have initial capacity for three million passengers per year, rising to 10 million per year, making it one of the highest-capacity airports in Africa.

Blaise Diagne will take over services from Senegal's current flagship airport Léopold Sédar Senghor International in capital city Dakar, which will cease operations.

The $575 million megaproject is envisioned as the centerpiece of an ambitious new development program.

Breathing space

