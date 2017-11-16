Robert Mugabe's been in power for 37 years, but he's not Africa's longest-ruling leader

(CNN) Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's decades-long grip on power in the southern African nation appeared to be winding down this week after the military seized control of state institutions.

He is the last living African head of state who's been in power continuously since his country's independence, but he's not quite the continent's longest-serving current leader. Still, when longtime Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped aside in September after 38 years of rule, Mugabe rose to No. 2 on the list.

Many long-serving African leaders have been buoyed by their suppression of opposition and abolished or manipulated term limits. Mugabe and five others have been in charge for more than 30 years. They are:

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) -- 38 years

Age: 75