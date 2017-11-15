Breaking News

Vantablack: The world's blackest material

Updated 10:56 AM ET, Wed November 15, 2017

Vantablack has been used in various aesthetic applications including this luxury watch by Manufacture Contemporaine du Temps (MCT) in Switzerland.
Fine jewelry company, Ore has applied Vantablack to their range of interactive rings. Made of 18-carat gold and olivine crystals, each ring is paired with a single star. As the star reaches its zenith position, LED lights glow through the crystals.
British nanotech company Surrey NanoSystems first created Vantablack in 2014.
It is so dark the human eye can&#39;t discern its shape and form, creating what has been called a black hole.
Vantablack can make a three-dimensional object look like a two-dimensional cardboard cut out. Here, it&#39;s used on a container of Lynx deodorant.
The material is made up of millions of carbon nanotubes, each measuring two or three nanometers -- or roughly one millionth of a millimeter.
The nanotubes are &quot;grown&quot; at temperatures of 430 degrees Celsius or higher.
It creates some surprising visual effects. Creases and bumps on this aluminum foil are easily picked up by the human eye ...
... but once covered with Vantablack, all wrinkles and roughness seem to disappear, because the material absorbs 99.96% of all light.
Vantablack&#39;s surreal effect on the eye is demonstrated on this bust. Coating the 3D bust with Vantablack makes it appear as a head-shaped black-hole when viewed from the front.
Though the presenter&#39;s forehead, nose and mustache re-appear when viewed in profile.&lt;br /&gt;
Even water refuses to interact with the material due to the super-hydrophobic surface.&lt;br /&gt;
A new spray version of the coating can now be applied at a large scale to virtually any surface.
