The Eden Project: Glorious gardens and giant biomes

The Eden Project in Cornwall is a popular UK tourist attraction. Opened in March 2001, it claims to be home to the world's largest indoor rainforest.

The site covers over 13 hectares and has two massive transparent dome enclaves, known as biomes.

The two large biomes house close to 3,000 species of plants from all over the world.

Each biome has plants from a particular region of the world. One is called the Mediterranean Biome and the other is the Rainforest Biome. There is also a large outdoor garden, restaurants and cafes and an education center.

The main ethos of the attraction revolves around connectivity and transformation. It aims to explore the relationship between plants and people.

The site is open all year round, featuring ice rinks and winter attractions during the colder months.

The Eden Project recently revealed that it would be opening similar attractions over the world.